SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.73. 194,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

