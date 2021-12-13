SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

