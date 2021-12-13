Smartlands Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65,666.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $65,666.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00010730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006716 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.