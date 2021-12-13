Solstein Capital LLC Buys 23,899 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 455.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.10. 44,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.