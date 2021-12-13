Solstein Capital LLC Buys 2,493 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,874.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

