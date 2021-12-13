Solstein Capital LLC Has $428,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 179.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 704,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.82. 132,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $377.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

