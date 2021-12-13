Solstein Capital LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 59,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 118.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 94,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $663.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.50 and its 200-day moving average is $616.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

