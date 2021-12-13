Solstein Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,539 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

