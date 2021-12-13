Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $820,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIRL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

EIRL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

