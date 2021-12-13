Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.75. 11,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

