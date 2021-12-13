Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

