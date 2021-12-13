SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lowered by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 64.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 75,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $507.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $405.35 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

