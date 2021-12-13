Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,259 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.