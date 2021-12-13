Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.58 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

