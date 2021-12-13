Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,086 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.