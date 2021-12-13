Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

