Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $250.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

