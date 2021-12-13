Spire Wealth Management Acquires 86 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 299,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $186.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.