Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $149.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

