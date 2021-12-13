Spire Wealth Management Has $687,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 102.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.94 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

