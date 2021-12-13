Spire Wealth Management Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

