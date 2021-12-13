Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $30.11 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.