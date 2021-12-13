Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.77 or 0.08002092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00077511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.48 or 0.99925929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

