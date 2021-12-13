Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.47. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 2,755 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $11,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

