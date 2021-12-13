Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. Sprout Social has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

