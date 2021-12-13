Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $8.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

