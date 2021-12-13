SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 2.8%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.24. 117,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 547,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.95.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.