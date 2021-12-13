Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 90.8% in November

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLNG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $560,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $583,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $155,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

