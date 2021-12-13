Standard Protocol Price Down 19% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $459,805.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.68 or 0.07998767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.35 or 0.99920523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

