Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.