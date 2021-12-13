Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $519,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 36.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 56,408 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.59. 151,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.