State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.68. 361,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,671,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.