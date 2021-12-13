State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.75. 59,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,752. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

