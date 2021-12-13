State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $137,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

