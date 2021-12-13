State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 411,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.25. 15,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,734. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

