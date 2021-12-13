State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $51,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQV stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,785. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.61. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

