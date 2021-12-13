State Street Corp Invests $51,000 in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Ruport acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $2.06 on Monday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 440.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

