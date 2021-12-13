State Street Corp Makes New $88,000 Investment in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

