State Street Corp Makes New Investment in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.03.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

