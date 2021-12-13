State Street Corp Sells 63,600 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.