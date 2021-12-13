State Street Corp Sells 87,286 Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Puxin worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEW opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

