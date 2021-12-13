Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $7,392.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011731 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

