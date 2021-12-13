StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

