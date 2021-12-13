Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,569. The stock has a market cap of $724.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.18. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $417,791. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.