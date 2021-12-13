StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Purchases $315,250.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $59.81 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

