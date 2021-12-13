Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

