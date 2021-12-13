Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $238.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,335 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.