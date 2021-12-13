Strs Ohio Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $64.78 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.