Strs Ohio Has $9.04 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

