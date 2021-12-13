Strs Ohio Sells 598,497 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598,497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

